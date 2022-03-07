Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Given New $3.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bright Health Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.68.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

BHG opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $10,296,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $948,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $20,924,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $116,230,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.