Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 123,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWB. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

