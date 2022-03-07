Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.81. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

