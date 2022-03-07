BOX (NYSE:BOX) PT Raised to $32.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -78.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.