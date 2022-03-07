Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 387,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE BQ opened at $0.55 on Monday. Boqii has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.19. Boqii had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 99.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boqii will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BQ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Boqii by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 665,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boqii by 425.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Boqii by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boqii by 1,237.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 78,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Boqii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BQ shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

