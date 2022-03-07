Bonterra Energy (BNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

BNE opened at C$10.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.36. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of C$3.21 and a one year high of C$10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$353.58 million and a PE ratio of 2.36.

In other news, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$148,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,145.50. Also, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$290,833.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.81.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

