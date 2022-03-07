BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

TTEK opened at $159.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.40. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,001. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

