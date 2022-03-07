BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $223,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $40,966.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,689 shares of company stock worth $1,722,621. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.