BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.40 Million Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 153.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,363. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

TSE stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

