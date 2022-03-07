BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,765 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 49,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CoreCivic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,361,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after buying an additional 172,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after buying an additional 81,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

