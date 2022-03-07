BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 10,444 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 48.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 12.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 242,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,224 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPN opened at $53.69 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $176.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

