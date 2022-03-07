BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $220,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USNA stock opened at $83.10 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

