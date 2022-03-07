BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.49. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $107.18 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

