BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $817,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,414,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 104.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM stock opened at $198.52 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.01 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.70.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

