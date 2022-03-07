bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.01) EPS.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $5.00 on Monday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $35.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in bluebird bio by 70.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 283,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 259,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,058,000 after purchasing an additional 142,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after buying an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLUE. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

About bluebird bio (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.