Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.91. 54,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,547. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 281,367 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

