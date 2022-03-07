BlackRock Inc. Has $78,000 Stock Position in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Envela were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envela by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Envela by 35,742.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Envela by 4.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELA opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Envela Co. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

