BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,515 Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.