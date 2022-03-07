BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,515 Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
