Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

BLKLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BLKLF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.