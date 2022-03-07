BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises approximately 1.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $26,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after buying an additional 599,221 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10,173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 149,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.31. 17,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $185.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

