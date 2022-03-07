BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.39. The company had a trading volume of 201,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.04. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

