BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.52 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,831 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.17. 74,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,702. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.70. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

