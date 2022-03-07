BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Amphenol by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.44. 60,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,261. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

