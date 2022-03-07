BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,199 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded down $13.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $533.40. 50,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.63 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

