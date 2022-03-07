Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Monday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $75.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bilibili traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 88,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,758,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.92% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.