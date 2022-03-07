BIDR 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $48.72 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.65 million and approximately $48.72 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.41 or 0.06649027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,739.27 or 0.99937003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047861 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.