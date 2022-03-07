Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.850-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$50.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.05 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BBY traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,694,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.77. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.93.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

