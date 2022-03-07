Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.85-$9.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.3-$50.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.75 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.850-$9.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.93.

NYSE BBY traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,694,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,622. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

