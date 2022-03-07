Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBY. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.93.

BBY stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.77. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

