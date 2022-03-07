Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen Sells 2,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $222,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AKAM stock opened at $112.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.69 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

