Berkshire Money Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,764 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February comprises approximately 0.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at $1,043,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 205.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 303,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 204,372 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of BFEB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.97. 797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,730. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.