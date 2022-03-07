Berkshire Money Management Inc. Buys 85 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.8% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $53,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $6.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.96. The company had a trading volume of 35,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.90 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

