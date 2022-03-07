Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €52.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €96.28 ($108.18).

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock traded down €4.13 ($4.64) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €45.61 ($51.25). The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,106 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €76.59. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.