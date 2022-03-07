Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The company has a strong track record of technical innovation working with the engineering teams of market leaders. Bel has consistently proven to be a valuable supplier to the foremost companies in its chosen industries by developing cost effective solutions for the challenges of new product development. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

BELFB opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $214.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

