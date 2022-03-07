Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given New €106.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €110.00 ($123.60) to €106.00 ($119.10) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($95.51) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

