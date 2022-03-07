Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up to $16.18

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $27.55. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 2,411,021 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

