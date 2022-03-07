BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 4th quarter worth about $26,699,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BBQ by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BBQ by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BBQ during the second quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BBQ during the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of BBQ opened at $13.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

