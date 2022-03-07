Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.53.

TSE BTE opened at C$5.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$5.93.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

