Baugh & Associates LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baugh & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Marin increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $9.24 on Monday, hitting $153.02. The company had a trading volume of 532,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055,333. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

