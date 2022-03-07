Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Down 35.6% in February

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BASFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($69.66) to €64.00 ($71.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($80.90) to €62.00 ($69.66) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Basf from €80.00 ($89.89) to €76.50 ($85.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($88.76) to €76.00 ($85.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $14.14 on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

