Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.27 ($90.19).

BAS opened at €51.20 ($57.53) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

