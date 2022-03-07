Barrington Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for American Public Education in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APEI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $368.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

