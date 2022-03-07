Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE B traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,433. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,394,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,493,000 after buying an additional 202,363 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

