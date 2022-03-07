Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a £100 ($134.17) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,130 ($122.50).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,254 ($97.33) on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,388 ($125.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £40.43 billion and a PE ratio of 72.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,032.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,274.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 70 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.08) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,090.97). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose acquired 220 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($93.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($20,462.10).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

