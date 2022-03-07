Barclays Downgrades ITV (LON:ITV) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 95 ($1.27) target price on the broadcaster’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 160 ($2.15).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.28) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 215 ($2.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.46) to GBX 128 ($1.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 147.60 ($1.98).

LON ITV opened at GBX 75.26 ($1.01) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.69. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 72.50 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39. The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,484.38). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £476,687.14 ($639,590.96).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

