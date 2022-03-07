Barclays Boosts Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 240

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 235 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.22) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

EMG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 229.70 ($3.08).

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 182.95 ($2.45) on Thursday. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 148.20 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

