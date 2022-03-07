Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €5.20 Price Target

Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.84) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LHA. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.82) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.33) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.98) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.25 ($8.14).

LHA opened at €5.78 ($6.50) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a 1-year high of €12.77 ($14.34). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.95.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

