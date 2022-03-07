Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on BKIMF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,256. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

