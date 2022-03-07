Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,351,883 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,634,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $66,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discovery by 67.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

