Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $68,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Visteon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter worth $3,498,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Visteon by 210.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

